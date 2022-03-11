Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

