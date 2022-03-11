Reviewing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Research $147.95 million 6.50 $37.47 million $1.47 25.71

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.30%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.32% 48.29% 24.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Research beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

