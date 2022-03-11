Reviewing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 6.29 $45.85 million $1.75 35.01 Markel $12.85 billion 1.36 $2.43 billion $176.57 7.26

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Markel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Palomar has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. Markel has a consensus price target of $1,475.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Markel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 18.50% 14.02% 6.18% Markel 18.88% 5.97% 1.74%

Summary

Palomar beats Markel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

