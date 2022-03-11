RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.