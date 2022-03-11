RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

