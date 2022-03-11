Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading 4.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. 1,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Specifically, Director Adam Rothstein bought 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

