Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for THK Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for THK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.19. THK has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

