Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Republic Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.88. 25,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

