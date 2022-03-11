Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,100 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bioventus by 909.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 4,843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

