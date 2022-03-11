Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 285,222 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 361,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
