Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 40,075 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Wilhelmina International worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

