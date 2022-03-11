Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.68 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

