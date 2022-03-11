Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 328,580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

