Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.40% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

