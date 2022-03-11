Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

