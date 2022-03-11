Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 6.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 98,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 640,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.