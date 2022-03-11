Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 20,327,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

