Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,670 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,247,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528,752. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

