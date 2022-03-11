Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of RGLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 34,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,282. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating ) by 2,799.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

