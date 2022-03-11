Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $165,321.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $102.26 or 0.00263422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,954.55 or 1.00350142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00071675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,643 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

