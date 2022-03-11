Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This table compares BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.96 $5.96 million N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.25 -$276.07 million ($4.36) -3.19

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.61%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 106.99%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -6.30% -45.31% -5.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.