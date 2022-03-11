Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) recently:

3/9/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/1/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/20/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

