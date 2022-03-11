Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (FB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB):

3/11/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/2/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $415.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $284.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $460.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $445.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00.

2/1/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $445.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $385.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 453,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $315.21. The firm has a market cap of $517.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

