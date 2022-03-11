RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.61 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.56.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
