Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. 23,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

