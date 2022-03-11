Raymond James Weighs in on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.