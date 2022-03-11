Raymond James Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $28.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

