Raymond James Raises Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $21.50

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.