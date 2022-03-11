Raymond James Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $6.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
Shares of UP opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $15.00.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
