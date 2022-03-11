Raymond James Analysts Give CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) a C$2.30 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.30 price objective on CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$1.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

