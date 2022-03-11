RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,273. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.