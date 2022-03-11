RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,273. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.