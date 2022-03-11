Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.33

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.24. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 61,972 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.90.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REEMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rare Element Resources (REEMF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.