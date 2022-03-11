Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.92

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 1623389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.