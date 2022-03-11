Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 48,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

