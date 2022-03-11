QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $161.13 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $10.58 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.13 or 0.00403293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

