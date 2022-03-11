Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and $47,509.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06616120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00750429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00439816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00395814 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,067,107 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

