QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.66 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $42.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.47. 147,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

