Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.