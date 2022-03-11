Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raised by Analyst

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

