Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Squarespace, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Squarespace in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.