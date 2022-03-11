Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By William Blair

Mar 11th, 2022

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

