Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Increased by Analyst

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
