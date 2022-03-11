Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Increased by Analyst

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.