Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.