Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Cut by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

