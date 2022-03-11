Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,560.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $89.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.54 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,030.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,367.89. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

