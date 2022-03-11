Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Decreased by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Antero Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

