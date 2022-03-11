PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PVH by 188.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at $1,331,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

