PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

PRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

