Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.97

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.97 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 123,815 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.80.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.