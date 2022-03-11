Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,640 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

PRU opened at GBX 1,090.50 ($14.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,217.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.51. The company has a market cap of £29.95 billion and a PE ratio of -15.70. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

