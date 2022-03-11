Prs Reit’s (PRSR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

